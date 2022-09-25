Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 September 2022
08:16 AM | 25 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 September 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs152,900 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 131,090. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 120,165 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 140,157.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Karachi PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Islamabad PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Peshawar PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Quetta PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Sialkot PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Attock PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Gujranwala PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Jehlum PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Multan PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Bahawalpur PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Gujrat PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Nawabshah PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Chakwal PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Hyderabad PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Nowshehra PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Sargodha PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Faisalabad PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690
Mirpur PKR 152,900 PKR 1,690

