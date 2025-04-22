Today Gold Rates in Pakistan April 22, 2025 Tuesday

Gold Rates in Pakistan hit all-time high, reflecting continued investor demand amid global economic uncertainties.
According to the Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs8,100, reaching a historic level of Rs357,800. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a sharp increase of Rs6,944, with the new price standing at Rs306,755.
Today Gold Price
|Gold
|New Price
|Change
|24-Karat Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs357,800
|+Rs8,100
|10 Grams 24-Karat Gold
|Rs306,755
|+Rs6,944
Latest Gold Rates in Karachi, Lahore
-
Karachi: Rs357,800
-
Lahore: Rs357,800
-
Islamabad: Rs357,800
-
Multan: Rs357,800
-
Peshawar: Rs357,800
This dramatic rise comes amid a backdrop of global inflationary pressures, currency market fluctuations, and escalating geopolitical tensions, all of which continue to drive safe-haven demand for gold.
Market experts suggest that if the current trends persist, gold prices may continue their upward trajectory, especially as economic uncertainty remains a key concern for investors worldwide.
