Today Gold Rates in Pakistan April 22, 2025 Tuesday

Gold Rates in Pakistan hit all-time high, reflecting continued investor demand amid global economic uncertainties.

According to the Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs8,100, reaching a historic level of Rs357,800. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a sharp increase of Rs6,944, with the new price standing at Rs306,755.

Today Gold Price

Gold New Price Change 24-Karat Gold (Per Tola) Rs357,800 +Rs8,100 10 Grams 24-Karat Gold Rs306,755 +Rs6,944 Latest Gold Rates in Karachi, Lahore Karachi : Rs357,800

Lahore : Rs357,800

Islamabad : Rs357,800

Multan : Rs357,800

Peshawar: Rs357,800

This dramatic rise comes amid a backdrop of global inflationary pressures, currency market fluctuations, and escalating geopolitical tensions, all of which continue to drive safe-haven demand for gold.

Market experts suggest that if the current trends persist, gold prices may continue their upward trajectory, especially as economic uncertainty remains a key concern for investors worldwide.