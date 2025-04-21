Gold price reaches fresh high in Pakistan as per tola up by Rs8,100

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak on first day of the new business week to reach fresh high amid rising global prices due to trade war.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold priced surged by Rs8,100 to reach all time high of Rs357,800. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs6,944 with new price settling at Rs306,755.

The bullion rates also recorded upward trend in the international market where per ounce price increased by $69 to $3,395. Experts have attributed the surge in gold prices to heightened geopolitical risks, driven by US tariff tensions.

US President Donald Trump imposed “reciprocal tariffs” on several countries on April 2. While the US has paused levies for some countries after counter measures, its trade war with China has intensified.

Earlier the day, China has warned countries against engaging in an economic deal with the US at its expense.

On Saturday, the price of per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs349,700. Similarly, the prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs 299,811.