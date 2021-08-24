Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 August 2021
08:40 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,075 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,374.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Karachi PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Islamabad PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Peshawar PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Quetta PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Sialkot PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Attock PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Gujranwala PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Jehlum PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Multan PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Bahawalpur PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Gujrat PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Nawabshah PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Chakwal PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Hyderabad PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Nowshehra PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Sargodha PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Faisalabad PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459
Mirpur PKR 111,300 PKR 1,459

