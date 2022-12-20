Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 December 2022
08:24 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs175,800 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs150,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 135,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 156,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Karachi
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Quetta
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Attock
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Multan
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
- Daily Horoscope — December 19, 202208:19 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 202208:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:41 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 December 202208:24 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
-
- Dr Talha Alkashmiri appointed coordinator to Pakistani PM on Arab ...12:29 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney who is 'Pathaan' similar to in ...12:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney who is 'Pathaan' similar to in football
12:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Indian diva brings home 'Mrs World' title after 21 years11:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi after World Cup win09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Kaifi Khalil oozes elegance at PHBCW 202210:59 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 202206:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022