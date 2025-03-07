Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 7 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola and 10 Grams

Gold rates saw correction amid massive fluctuations in local and global prices, with per tola price hovering at Rs304,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is Rs260,630 on March 7, 2025 Thursday.

With significant changes, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 280,433 per tola, 21 Karat at 267,550, and 18 Karat at 228,900.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs304,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs260,630

Gold Price per Tola