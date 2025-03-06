Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 March 2025 Thursday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee saw slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 6, 2025, in the open market.
On Thursday, 1 USD is 279.9 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 292.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.95.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today 6 March
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 279.9 for buying and 281.6 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|292.75
|295.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.85
|746.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.85
|196.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.48
|38.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.11
|3.2
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900
|909.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.54
|63.14
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|158.9
|160.9
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.81
|25.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.15
|731.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.3
|76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.25
|211.25
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.35
|25.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|303.71
|306.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.13
|8.28