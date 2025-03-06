Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 March 2025 Thursday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee saw slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 6, 2025, in the open market.

On Thursday, 1 USD is 279.9 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 292.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.95.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 6 March

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 279.9 for buying and 281.6 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.