Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan for Today, April 22, 2025

8:51 am | Apr 22, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee saw changes against foreign currencies in open market on April 22 Tuesday, as economic challenges and strong demand for foreign exchange kept rates stable at elevated levels.

Currency exchange dealers reported that the US Dollar was being bought at 280.8 and sold at 282.5, amid demand fueled by import needs and steady remittance inflows.

Euro jumped to 322.65 for buying and 325.4 for selling. UK Pouen.dailypakistan.com.pk/…/currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-today-21-april-2025-usd-euro-pound-riyal-updatesnd moved up to 374.9 and 378.4. In the Gulf currency segment, the UAE Dirham remains at Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77.20 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was priced at Rs74.90 and Rs75.45.

Analysts expect the Rupee to hover around current levels unless significant changes occur in external inflows or policy directions.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.8 282.5
Euro EUR 322.65 325.40
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.90 378.40
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.35 77.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.90 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 180.75 183.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.30 749.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.85 205.25
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.00 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.20 914.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.98 63.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.73 166.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 730.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.60 217.60
Swedish Korona SEK 28.84 29.14
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.40
   
