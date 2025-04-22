Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan for Today, April 22, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee saw changes against foreign currencies in open market on April 22 Tuesday, as economic challenges and strong demand for foreign exchange kept rates stable at elevated levels.

Currency exchange dealers reported that the US Dollar was being bought at 280.8 and sold at 282.5, amid demand fueled by import needs and steady remittance inflows.

Euro jumped to 322.65 for buying and 325.4 for selling. UK Pound moved up to 374.9 and 378.4. In the Gulf currency segment, the UAE Dirham remains at Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77.20 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was priced at Rs74.90 and Rs75.45.

Analysts expect the Rupee to hover around current levels unless significant changes occur in external inflows or policy directions.