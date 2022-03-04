Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 04 March 2022
08:30 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.4
|179.15
|Euro
|EUR
|198.5
|200
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237
|239.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.3
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.95
|47.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|127.75
|128.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139
|141
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.75
|130.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- ‘I am Mr McAdams’ – Indian TV host’s on-air rant at wrong ...10:03 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan opt to bat first against Australia09:30 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- #Pakistan records slight increase with 953 fresh Covid cases in last ...09:04 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:30 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 March 202208:11 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ goes viral (VIDEO)
10:19 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with expensive shoes08:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Saboor Aly celebrates her birthday with friends and family07:01 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral06:45 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022