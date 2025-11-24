Islamabad, other cities on High Alert after Suicide Bombing rocks Pakistan’s para-military Headquarter

ISLAMABAD — Security across Islamabad and several parts of Pakistan has been beefed up in wake of suicide attack on Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar.

The attack left three FC personnel martyred, as Pakistani forces neutralize three heavily armed terrorists before they could cause further destruction.

Police checkpoints have been established at all major entry and exit points in Islamabad, while security around government buildings and the Red Zone has been intensified. Public transport passengers are undergoing identity checks, and authorities at Faizabad bus terminal are recording ID details, with operators directed to provide passenger information to local police stations.

The attack in Peshawar’s Saddar area involved two blasts near FC Headquarters, shattering windows of nearby buildings. Law enforcement cordoned off the area immediately and launched a clearance operation.

According to CCPO Peshawar, the first suicide attacker detonated at the headquarters gate at 8:11 a.m., while two others tried to breach the facility but were intercepted and killed by FC personnel. IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfikar Hamid confirmed that in addition to the three martyred FC personnel, two others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

The heightened alert in Islamabad reflects growing concerns over militant activity in the country, with authorities vowing to maintain vigilance and prevent further attacks.