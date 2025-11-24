Cjcsc General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Holds Final Meeting With Pm Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, during a farewell meeting held in Islamabad on Monday.

In the meeting, PM Sharif commended General Sahir Shamshad Mirza for his exceptional professional capabilities and his dedicated services to the nation and the armed forces. He acknowledged the contributions of the top general to national defense and strategic affairs, praising his leadership and commitment throughout his tenure.

وزیراعظم سے چیرمین جوائنٹ چیفس آف اسٹاف کمیٹی جنرل ساحر شمشاد مرزا کی الوداعی ملاقات ۔جنرل ساحر کی مدت 27 نومبر کو مکمل ہو رہی۔۔27 ویں آئینی ترمیم میں چیرمین جوائنٹ چیفس آف اسٹاف کمیٹی کا عہدہ ختم کر دیا گیا ہے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/xq3k72Pk3e — Sanaullah Khan (@SanaullahDawn) November 24, 2025

General Mirza is set to retire on November 27. With enforcement of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the position will be abolished after his tenure, marking a major structural shift in Pakistan’s military leadership.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s retirement will close the chapter on a nearly five-decade-old post within Pakistan’s defense structure.

27th Constitutional Amendment has formally abolished the position of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, marking a major structural change in the country’s military framework.