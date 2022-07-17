Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 17, 2022
Web Desk
09:11 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 17, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 209 211.5
Euro EUR 207 209.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 246 249
U.A.E Dirham AED 56.7 57.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 55.2 56
Australian Dollar AUD 141.29 142.54
Bahrain Dinar BHD 557.34 561.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 159.95 161.3
China Yuan CNY 31.02 31.27
Danish Krone DKK 28.23 28.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.7 27.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.62 2.7
Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 679.81 684.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.16 47.61
New Zealand Dollar NZD 128.29 129.49
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.45 20.75
Omani Riyal OMR 545.01 549.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 57.57 58.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 149.37 150.67
Swedish Korona SEK 19.82 20.12
Swiss Franc CHF 213.18 214.93
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

