Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 April 2025: USD, Euro, Pound & Riyal Updates

By News Desk
8:49 am | Apr 21, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee holds its position in open market on Monday, as foreign currencies continued to trade at slightly higher levels amid sustained economic pressures and strong demand.

According to currency exchange dealers, US Dollar USD rate stands at Rs280.65 for buying and Rs282.35 for selling, showing stable demand driven by import-related transactions and consistent inflows from remittances.

Euro (EUR) shows firmness, trading between Rs318.50 (buying) and Rs321.25 (selling). Meanwhile, the British Pound (GBP) emerged as the highest-valued currency in the local market, with rates quoted at Rs371.50 for buying and Rs375 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham was exchanged at Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77.00 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.75 and Rs75.30, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.35
Euro EUR 318.50 321.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.50 375.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.35 77.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.35 747.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.60 205.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.26 42.66
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.85 912.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.54 164.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.60 732.10
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.50 215.50
Swedish Korona SEK 28.38 28.68
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Bhat THB 8.20 8.35
