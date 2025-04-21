Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 April 2025: USD, Euro, Pound & Riyal Updates

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee holds its position in open market on Monday, as foreign currencies continued to trade at slightly higher levels amid sustained economic pressures and strong demand.

According to currency exchange dealers, US Dollar USD rate stands at Rs280.65 for buying and Rs282.35 for selling, showing stable demand driven by import-related transactions and consistent inflows from remittances.

Euro (EUR) shows firmness, trading between Rs318.50 (buying) and Rs321.25 (selling). Meanwhile, the British Pound (GBP) emerged as the highest-valued currency in the local market, with rates quoted at Rs371.50 for buying and Rs375 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham was exchanged at Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77.00 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.75 and Rs75.30, respectively.