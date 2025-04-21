Jamaat-e-Islami pushes for Hamas office in Pakistan in support of Palestinian resistance

ISLAMABAD – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman reiterated support to Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Islamabad rally where he called for establishment of Hamas office in Pakistan amid ongoing resistance against Israeli aggression.

Naeem called on government and opposition to set aside differences and unite on the pressing issues of Palestine and Kashmir. Speaking at Gaza March, Hafiz Naeem also announced that a nationwide strike would take place on April 26, with further action to be revealed on April 27.

He further lamented ruling class, accusing them of being ignorant to Palestinian cause, pointing out that despite plans to march towards US embassy, the ruling government sealed off Islamabad in fear of confronting US and Israeli interests. He also condemned Americans as “murderous country” and stressed that Israel continues to receive unwavering American support in its occupation of Palestinian land.

“Palestinians are looking to the Muslim Ummah for support, and will stand by them,” he said, reiterating importance of the Palestinian cause, tying it directly to the faith of Muslims worldwide. He also warned Pakistani leadership not to even consider improving relations with Israel, urging them to prioritize Palestine’s struggle for freedom.

Naeem accused PTI and PML-N of making temporary alliances for personal gain, rather than focusing on the national interest. He urged Pakistanis to boycott Israeli products and engage in online activism, as the government has hindered direct action on the ground.

Federal police sealed off access to the Red Zone, including Faizabad and Zero Point, but after negotiations between Jamaat-e-Islami and the government, protesters were granted permission to gather at the I-8 bridge on Islamabad Highway.

Thousands of Jamaat-e-Islami supporters arrived in convoys of vehicles, with a heavy police presence ensuring security. After Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s speech, the protesters dispersed peacefully, marking the end of the march.