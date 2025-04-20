Four Pakistani Umrah pilgrims killed in tragic Madinah crash

Four Pakistani Umrah pilgrims lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries in a devastating road accident near the holy city of Madinah on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were part of a group traveling from Dahranwala to perform Umrah when their bus encountered a fatal crash en route. The deceased have been identified as residents of Dahranwala, Haroonabad, and Fort Abbas—areas located in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Sources familiar with the incident revealed that the casualties included three women and one man. One of the female victims was a resident of 201 Murad, two others hailed from 228/9-R, while the male deceased was from 3/39-R.

Local Saudi authorities are actively collaborating with the Pakistani consulate to ensure that the injured receive timely medical assistance. Efforts are also underway to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased.

The cause of the accident is yet to be officially determined, and further details are expected as investigations proceed.