Punjab University hosts Canadian delegation for talks on digital media and cooperation

Daniel Arsenault, the Political, Economic, and Commercial Counsellor at the Canadian High Commission in Pakistan, along with the Commission’s Head of Media and Culture, Zarmeena Nayer, visited the Digital Media Department of Punjab University on Saturday. They held an in-depth meeting with the department’s Chairperson, Professor Dr. Savera Majeeb Shami.

During the meeting, a comprehensive discussion was held on the evolving landscape of digital media in Pakistan. The conversation emphasized the growing importance of Media and Information Literacy (MIL), the promotion of intercultural harmony, and the need to enhance educational collaboration between the two countries.

Daniel Arsenault noted that this was his first visit to a public university. He highlighted the importance of strengthening academic ties between Canada and Pakistan. Dr. Savera Shami stated that Media and Information Literacy is the need of the hour and that both countries should work together on this important area.