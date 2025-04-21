Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 April 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained near record high as global economic pressures keep investor demand for the precious metal strong.

As per Sarafa Association rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stayed steady at Rs349,700, while the rate for 10 grams was unchanged at Rs299,811.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price 24-Karat Gold (Per Tola) Rs349,700 10 Grams 24-Karat Gold Rs299,811

Latest Gold Rates in Karachi, Lahore

Karachi : Rs349,700

Lahore : Rs349,700

Islamabad : Rs349,700

Multan : Rs349,700

Peshawar: Rs349,700

Gold has shown remarkable resilience in recent weeks, maintaining levels close to its historical peak. Analysts link the stability to ongoing global inflation, fluctuations in currency markets, and persistent geopolitical tensions—all of which have boosted gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.

With no major shifts in sight, experts suggest gold may continue to trade at elevated levels in the near future, especially if economic uncertainty persists on the global stage.