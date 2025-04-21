UAE’s Deputy PM Abdullah Al Nahyan lands in Pakistan to forge stronger alliances

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan landed in Pakistan on Sunday for two-day official visit aimed at reinforcing the longstanding ties between two nations.

Upon arrival, Sheikh Abdullah was welcomed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in capital city Islamabad. Foreign Office, in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), said Nayhan’s visit shows close, fraternal relationship between the two nations and reflects their mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

During his visit, the visiting dignitary is set to engage in talks with Pakistani officials, covering range of topics including trade, investment, energy, regional security, and people-to-people exchanges. Emirati Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with both sides expected to reaffirm their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

His visit will strengthen the existing ties between Pakistan and the UAE, fostering deeper collaboration for the benefit of both nations.

The visit follows recent announcement by UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, regarding the approval of a five-year visa for Pakistani nationals after addressing previous administrative issues.

Ahead of the visit, Islamabad’s security was upgraded, with police announcing special arrangements for the duration of Sheikh Abdullah’s stay. The security measures were focused on areas including Karal Chowk, Express Highway, Khanna Pul, Faizabad, Club Road, and Radio Pakistan Chowk, and traffic disruptions were anticipated, particularly along the Express Highway.