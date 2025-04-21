TikToker Mr. Patlu arrested at Dubai Airport, Rajab Butt confirms amid ongoing controversy

DUBAI – Pakistani TikToker Mr. Patlu has been arrested at Dubai International Airport, social media influencer Rajab Butt confirmed in video.

Patlu was held en route to Qatar when he was leaving to meet Rajab, but was held by authorities amid ongoing online controversy. Although the exact nature of the charges has not been officially disclosed, Rajab Butt said Patlu has been “booked in a case in the UAE.” He refrained from sharing further details, citing legal sensitivities, but was positive to get Patlu out of jail.

Rajab urged fans to remain calm and respectful, particularly asking them not to drag or defame any female individuals in connection with the situation.

Patlu has been at the center of several controversies in the past. His former wife, Rabia, previously accused him of extramarital affairs, claiming he was allegedly involved with several girls.

Rajab Butt, who is also currently outside Pakistan, is himself facing serious legal challenges. He has been named in blasphemy-related cases following the launch of his controversial perfume brand. Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, Rajab avoided return to Pakistan.