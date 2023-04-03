ARY's new drama serial 'Mumkin' to feature Zaviyar, Hiba, Usama and Yashma

Pakistani TV's talented actress Hiba Bukhari has been the centre of attention for quite some time now due to her sartorial choices and acting prowess.

While the Thori Si Wafa actress is lauded for her diverse characters in Pehchaan and Mere Humnasheen, Bukhari keeps her fans on their toes with her equally interesting personal life. The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

iDream Entertainment is all set to bring the drama 'Mumkin' to the small screen, featuring a star-studded cast of Zaviyar Nauman, Hiba Bukhari, Usama Khan and Yashma Gill.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti, the drama promises to be an intense emotional rollercoaster that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. No further details have been released regarding the plot.

'Mumkin' is expected to air on ARY Digital and viewers are eagerly anticipating the show's release.

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan. On the other hand, Zaviyar Nauman debuted in Lollywood with Qissa Meherbano Ka.