ARY's new drama serial 'Mumkin' to feature Zaviyar, Hiba, Usama and Yashma

Pakistani TV's talented actress Hiba Bukhari has been the centre of attention for quite some time now due to her sartorial choices and acting prowess.
While the Thori Si Wafa actress is lauded for her diverse characters in Pehchaan and Mere Humnasheen, Bukhari keeps her fans on their toes with her equally interesting personal life. The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.
iDream Entertainment is all set to bring the drama 'Mumkin' to the small screen, featuring a star-studded cast of Zaviyar Nauman, Hiba Bukhari, Usama Khan and Yashma Gill.
Directed by Ahmed Bhatti, the drama promises to be an intense emotional rollercoaster that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. No further details have been released regarding the plot.
'Mumkin' is expected to air on ARY Digital and viewers are eagerly anticipating the show's release.
On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan. On the other hand, Zaviyar Nauman debuted in Lollywood with Qissa Meherbano Ka.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
