Meera films herself while praying inside Masjid-e-Nabawi

At a time when celebrities are taking time off from their work routine to perform Umrah, Meera Jee went a step ahead and her act drew a strong criticism from the public.

Popular Pakistani film and TV actress Meera is in Saudi Arabia these days with her family and she is continuously posting pictures of her activities there on Instagram.

Fans were loving her pictures but one of her posts drew a strong criticism from them. Meera filmed herself while praying inside Masjid-e-Nabawi and posted the video on Instagram.

Immediately after social media users got a look at the video, Meera came under scathing criticism. Social media users condemned this behaviour of the actress and questioned her mental health. People were of the view that making videos of yourself while praying is Riyakari (showoff).