Meera films herself while praying inside Masjid-e-Nabawi

At a time when celebrities are taking time off from their work routine to perform Umrah, Meera Jee went a step ahead and her act drew a strong criticism from the public.
Popular Pakistani film and TV actress Meera is in Saudi Arabia these days with her family and she is continuously posting pictures of her activities there on Instagram.
Fans were loving her pictures but one of her posts drew a strong criticism from them. Meera filmed herself while praying inside Masjid-e-Nabawi and posted the video on Instagram.
Immediately after social media users got a look at the video, Meera came under scathing criticism. Social media users condemned this behaviour of the actress and questioned her mental health. People were of the view that making videos of yourself while praying is Riyakari (showoff).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
