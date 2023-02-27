Search

Babar Azam responds to journalist's question about his marriage

Web Desk 04:28 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the team currently in fourth place in the table after winning two and losing two of their four matches.

On Sunday, they faced Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, in a much-anticipated game at the Gaddafi Stadium. During a pre-match press conference, a reporter jokingly asked Babar when he plans to tie the knot, following the wedding of several other Pakistani cricketers during the break.

A reporter humorously asked Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam when he plans to get married, pointing out that many of his fellow cricketers had already tied the knot during the recent break. The reporter also mentioned that Babar's hair seemed to be turning white, suggesting he was getting older. "Saare ladko ki shaadi ho rahi hai, aapke baal safed hote jaa rahe hain. Toh aapka kab hai iraada hai shaadi ka?," the reporter quipped. (Everyone is getting married, and your hair has grown whiter. When are you planning to get married?)

Babar humorously explained that his white hair is not a result of ageing but has been white since childhood. He reassured everyone that when the time is right, he will get married, and advised others to also be patient and wait.

Babar has been performing well in the ongoing PSL 2023 and is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer with 171 runs in four innings. However, his strike rate of 131.53 is the lowest among the top five run-getters.

