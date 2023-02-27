Babar Azam responds to journalist's question about his marriage

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the team currently in fourth place in the table after winning two and losing two of their four matches.
On Sunday, they faced Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, in a much-anticipated game at the Gaddafi Stadium. During a pre-match press conference, a reporter jokingly asked Babar when he plans to tie the knot, following the wedding of several other Pakistani cricketers during the break.
A reporter humorously asked Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam when he plans to get married, pointing out that many of his fellow cricketers had already tied the knot during the recent break. The reporter also mentioned that Babar's hair seemed to be turning white, suggesting he was getting older. "Saare ladko ki shaadi ho rahi hai, aapke baal safed hote jaa rahe hain. Toh aapka kab hai iraada hai shaadi ka?," the reporter quipped. (Everyone is getting married, and your hair has grown whiter. When are you planning to get married?)
Babar humorously explained that his white hair is not a result of ageing but has been white since childhood. He reassured everyone that when the time is right, he will get married, and advised others to also be patient and wait.
Babar has been performing well in the ongoing PSL 2023 and is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer with 171 runs in four innings. However, his strike rate of 131.53 is the lowest among the top five run-getters.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.2
|265.9
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.