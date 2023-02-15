Twitter praises Babar Azam’s cover drive as perfect reply to Mohammad Amir’s ‘tail-ender’ comment

As the PSL season begins, it brings with it the excitement of fierce competition and rivalries. This year, the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi was of particular interest, as it marked Babar Azam's switch to Peshawar Zalmi from Karachi Kings after many years.
On Tuesday, in a closely-fought match at the National Stadium in Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi managed to defeat Karachi Kings by just two runs. The standout performance by Zalmi's captain, Babar Azam, has left fans ecstatic.
Pakistani Twitter erupted with cheers as Azam's cover drive in the match was seen as a form of "revenge" after Amir's comments about "tail-enders" and Azam during his time with the Kings. Fans have been delightedly tweeting about Azam's brilliant fours, especially against Amir's bowling.
Amir speaks : bowling to Babar Azam is same as bowling to Tailender.
Meanwhile Tailender : #PZvsKK #PSL2023 pic.twitter.com/sWL6MSRvBX— Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) February 14, 2023
Babar hitting amir is the purest form of oxygen to me!!! Aye haye ???? ???? #PZvsKK #BabarAzam????pic.twitter.com/yda0IjgPbd— Sadia A ???????? (@DrSadiaAz) February 14, 2023
Babar Azam's success feels so personal, man ???? ❤️ #kkvspz #PZvsKK #BabarAzam #BabarAzam???? pic.twitter.com/S4sXJPuPmP— Rim$ha ⚔ (@rimshabalouch) February 14, 2023
Even Azam himself took to Twitter to express his excitement.
Good start to my #Zalmi journey. ????
The Karachi crowd was electric as usual. Amazing atmosphere all around!⚡ pic.twitter.com/4KlXz7c7E4— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 14, 2023
This fifty from Babar Azam is a slap on Karachi Kings management #PZvsKK pic.twitter.com/65xs0uclT7— Saimi???? (@Pakistanii_kuri) February 14, 2023
Recently, the Pakistani captain also retained the top position after the International Cricket Council (ICC).
