Twitter praises Babar Azam’s cover drive as perfect reply to Mohammad Amir’s ‘tail-ender’ comment

Web Desk 05:13 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

As the PSL season begins, it brings with it the excitement of fierce competition and rivalries. This year, the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi was of particular interest, as it marked Babar Azam's switch to Peshawar Zalmi from Karachi Kings after many years. 

On Tuesday, in a closely-fought match at the National Stadium in Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi managed to defeat Karachi Kings by just two runs. The standout performance by Zalmi's captain, Babar Azam, has left fans ecstatic.

Pakistani Twitter erupted with cheers as Azam's cover drive in the match was seen as a form of "revenge" after Amir's comments about "tail-enders" and Azam during his time with the Kings. Fans have been delightedly tweeting about Azam's brilliant fours, especially against Amir's bowling.

Even Azam himself took to Twitter to express his excitement.

Recently, the Pakistani captain also retained the top position after the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Babar Azam retains top position in ICC ODI rankings 

