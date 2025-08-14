Marka-e-Haq: A Victory That Rekindled Our National Soul

This Independence Day hits different, doesn’t it? Here in Pakistan, the air’s thick with a kind of patriotism you can almost touch—a fresh wave of energy sparked by our hard-won triumph in Marka-e-Haq, as it’s officially known, Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. From the booming 31-gun salute echoing through Islamabad to the 21-gun echoes in Lahore, Karachi, and the other provincial hubs, and those heartfelt prayers for peace ringing out everywhere, it’s all laced with this deep, buzzing pride. We’re not just marking the day we became a nation; we’re toasting to a spirit that’s been fired up anew, like we’ve rediscovered what makes us unbreakable.

That short, intense four-day clash—thrust upon us by India out of nowhere—ended in a way that really hammered home how precious our freedom is. I remember tuning into President Asif Ali Zardari’s speech, where he said, “The world saw a Pakistan that’s all about peace, but don’t mistake that for weakness—we’ll defend our land and honor with everything we’ve got.” Facing down that uncalled-for push, our response was sharp, brave, and measured, sending a loud and clear signal: We want harmony, but we won’t be pushed around.

But let’s be real, this isn’t just about winning a fight. It’s a wake-up call to what happens when we all pull together toward something bigger. Our armed forces stood like that “Bunyan-um-Marsoos”—a rock-solid wall—and crushed the enemy’s overblown ego. The sheer guts and belief of our soldiers and pilots had them folding in no time. Today, as we remember the heroes who gave their lives, we’re also giving props to the ones still standing guard. Seeing the Pakistan Navy cadets take up their posts at the Quaid’s mausoleum, with Corps Commander Karachi Avais Dastgir paying respects, it just felt like the whole country coming together in one big thank you. Citizens are also not behind – whole night they were celebrating and today they are on roads celebrating with full enthusiasm.

For me, this win goes straight back to the roots—the Two-Nation Theory that birthed Pakistan. It’s like a shout-out to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, whose tireless fight turned an impossible dream into our everyday reality. Every time I think about it, it gives me chills.

Right at the core of this boost is the steady hand of Field Marshal Asim Munir, our Chief of Army Staff. He’s got this way of smoothing out the old tensions between the military and civilians, which hasn’t always been easy. Teaming up tight with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s crew, especially through that 2025 mess, he made sure the army’s moves lined up perfectly with what the government wanted. It kept us all on the same page, and his talks stressing loyalty to the country and its rules have really cemented that bond.

His big-picture thinking doesn’t stop at defense; he’s all in on making our economy tougher too, seeing it as key to staying strong overall. As COAS, he’s been a big booster for the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), this mix of military and civilian folks working to pull in overseas cash and kickstart growth. The army’s hand in stuff like farming projects, mining ops, and building roads and bridges—it’s smart, aimed at tackling our money woes head-on.

At the same time, he’s cracking down hard on threats inside our borders with Operation Azm-e-Istehkam. Leading the charge, he’s rolled out a solid plan against terrorism in places like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Those smart, targeted ops have taken out big threats and broken up their setups, and word is, attacks dropped big-time this year. It’s the kind of progress that makes you feel safer walking the streets.

All this is built on upgrading the Pakistan Army for the modern world. Leaning on his old roles as Quartermaster General and Director General of Military Operations, Munir’s poured resources into cyber defenses, drones, and cutting-edge gear. He’s also been out there building bridges with allies—China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey—through training together, deals on weapons, and tech swaps via things like CPEC. But what really stands out is how he puts people first: better homes, health care, and even mental health help for troops and their families. It’s building an army that’s not just tough, but truly cared for.

You see this mindset rippling into government plans too. They get that a solid economy is non-negotiable for real security, which is why we’re seeing moves like slashing electricity bills to ease the load on families and businesses. The PM’s urging everyone—politicians, everyday folks—to grab that Pakistan Movement vibe and the fire from Marka-e-Haq, and turn it into real progress.

When Chief Justice Yahya Afridi raised the flag at the Supreme Court, it hit me as this perfect symbol of the law holding us all up. This day’s for every Pakistani out there—Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, you name it—rallying under one banner. We’re all about living in peace, talking things out to sort issues like Jammu and Kashmir. After 78 years of hanging tough, this Independence Day swells with pride, shouting to the world: Together, Pakistan can’t be beaten.