Sana Khan quits Bollywood to 'follow faith'

Bollywood actress Sana Khan has bid farewell to her acting career.

The ex Big Boss contestant officially tweeted on Thursday that she's leaving the film industry as she has realised that life is not all about wealth and fame. She wants to dedicate the rest of her life to serving humanity and following the right path.

"Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” Khan Tweeted.

My happiest moment😊

May Allah help me n guide me in this journey.

“But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame? Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more?”

"I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death? When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death", Khan said.

Khan continued, “And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator.”

“Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator”.

“All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it. All brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth”, the former actress ended the message," Khan concluded,

Khan has worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.She has also been a part of several reality shows including “Bigg Boss” (season six) and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6”.

