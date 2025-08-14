Govt decides to award Nishan-e-Pakistan to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to confer the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian award, on Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in recognition of his diplomatic efforts on international platforms following hostilities with India.

Reports said Bilawal Bhutto, along with his delegation, is set to receive the prestigious award today for effectively highlighting Pakistan’s stance globally during a critical period of regional tension.

In the aftermath of the conflict with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a parliamentary committee under Bilawal’s leadership. The committee’s mission was to convey Pakistan’s position on international forums with clarity and conviction.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari actively represented Pakistan’s peace narrative and responded to Indian aggression through engagements with global leaders and institutions. Notably, he presented Pakistan’s viewpoint in the European Parliament, emphasizing the country’s commitment to regional stability and peace.

His role in international diplomacy during this time has been widely acknowledged as pivotal in countering Indian narratives and strengthening Pakistan’s diplomatic posture.