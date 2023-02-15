Search

Immigration

UAE's Green Visa; Here's how you can stay in the emirate for 5 years

Web Desk 05:34 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
UAE's Green Visa; Here's how you can stay in the emirate for 5 years
Source: Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers countless opportunities to those who dare to try their luck in the emirate besides providing them with a lifestyle that many dream.

There are multiple options to stay in the kingdom on different visas; however, the UAE's Green Visa is now amongst the preferred choice of people because it allows stay for up to 5 years.

Let's explore what the Green Visa offers to all those who are eager to relocate to the emirate.

UAE’s Green visa

The UAE’s Green visa is a residence visa and it permits its holder to sponsor himself/herself for 5 years, without the need for a UAE national or employer to sponsor his/her visa. In this sense, it gives more freedom to the applicant.

Eligibility

Basically, three type of individuals can apply for the visa which include Freelancers, self-employed/investors and skilled employees.

How to Apply; Freelancers, Self employed individuals

Freelancers or self-employed people who desire to apply for a Green visa should submit a freelance/self-employment permit issued from Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation as well as proof of a bachelor’s degree or a specialised diploma. They also need to submit evidence of annual income from self-employment for the previous two years amounting to not less than AED 360,000, or proof of financial solvency throughout their stay in the UAE. 

How to Apply: Skilled employees

Skilled employees who want to apply for the visa should have a valid employment contract. Moreover, they must be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. They should also have a minimum of bachelor’s degree or equivalent and earn a salary of not less than AED 15,000 per month.

Is the Green Visa renewable 

The visa is renewable for the same term when it is expired. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) issues a 60-day entry permit to eligible ones from across the world so that they can complete the procedure for issuing residency. 

Fee

The fee for the 60-day permit is Dh335.75 but if an entry permit is issued inside the country, an additional amount of Dh650 is charged.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Pregnant Russian women are flying to Argentina and here's the reason

11:52 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Umrah pilgrims can now travel through any airport in Saudi Arabia

08:41 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Travelling to Thailand? Here's what you need to know about consuming Cannabis

07:41 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Boat refugees can now bring family members to this country

10:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Pakistan advises against issuing visas to Afghans amid visa scandal

06:52 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Global Talent Visa: Here's how high achievers can settle in Australia

07:36 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tax on wedding functions, air tickets proposed as Pakistan unveils ...

05:36 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th February 2023

08:51 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.

Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.

Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Karachi PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Islamabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Peshawar PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Quetta PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sialkot PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Attock PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujranwala PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Jehlum PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Multan PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Bahawalpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujrat PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nawabshah PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Chakwal PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Hyderabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nowshehra PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sargodha PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Faisalabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Mirpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: