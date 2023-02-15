UAE's Green Visa; Here's how you can stay in the emirate for 5 years

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers countless opportunities to those who dare to try their luck in the emirate besides providing them with a lifestyle that many dream.
There are multiple options to stay in the kingdom on different visas; however, the UAE's Green Visa is now amongst the preferred choice of people because it allows stay for up to 5 years.
Let's explore what the Green Visa offers to all those who are eager to relocate to the emirate.
UAE’s Green visa
The UAE’s Green visa is a residence visa and it permits its holder to sponsor himself/herself for 5 years, without the need for a UAE national or employer to sponsor his/her visa. In this sense, it gives more freedom to the applicant.
Eligibility
Basically, three type of individuals can apply for the visa which include Freelancers, self-employed/investors and skilled employees.
How to Apply; Freelancers, Self employed individuals
Freelancers or self-employed people who desire to apply for a Green visa should submit a freelance/self-employment permit issued from Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation as well as proof of a bachelor’s degree or a specialised diploma. They also need to submit evidence of annual income from self-employment for the previous two years amounting to not less than AED 360,000, or proof of financial solvency throughout their stay in the UAE.
How to Apply: Skilled employees
Skilled employees who want to apply for the visa should have a valid employment contract. Moreover, they must be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. They should also have a minimum of bachelor’s degree or equivalent and earn a salary of not less than AED 15,000 per month.
Is the Green Visa renewable
The visa is renewable for the same term when it is expired. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) issues a 60-day entry permit to eligible ones from across the world so that they can complete the procedure for issuing residency.
Fee
The fee for the 60-day permit is Dh335.75 but if an entry permit is issued inside the country, an additional amount of Dh650 is charged.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
