UAE's Green Visa; Here's how you can stay in the emirate for 5 years

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers countless opportunities to those who dare to try their luck in the emirate besides providing them with a lifestyle that many dream.

There are multiple options to stay in the kingdom on different visas; however, the UAE's Green Visa is now amongst the preferred choice of people because it allows stay for up to 5 years.

Let's explore what the Green Visa offers to all those who are eager to relocate to the emirate.

UAE’s Green visa

The UAE’s Green visa is a residence visa and it permits its holder to sponsor himself/herself for 5 years, without the need for a UAE national or employer to sponsor his/her visa. In this sense, it gives more freedom to the applicant.

Eligibility

Basically, three type of individuals can apply for the visa which include Freelancers, self-employed/investors and skilled employees.

How to Apply; Freelancers, Self employed individuals

Freelancers or self-employed people who desire to apply for a Green visa should submit a freelance/self-employment permit issued from Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation as well as proof of a bachelor’s degree or a specialised diploma. They also need to submit evidence of annual income from self-employment for the previous two years amounting to not less than AED 360,000, or proof of financial solvency throughout their stay in the UAE.

How to Apply: Skilled employees

Skilled employees who want to apply for the visa should have a valid employment contract. Moreover, they must be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. They should also have a minimum of bachelor’s degree or equivalent and earn a salary of not less than AED 15,000 per month.

Is the Green Visa renewable

The visa is renewable for the same term when it is expired. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) issues a 60-day entry permit to eligible ones from across the world so that they can complete the procedure for issuing residency.

Fee

The fee for the 60-day permit is Dh335.75 but if an entry permit is issued inside the country, an additional amount of Dh650 is charged.