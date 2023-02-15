Search

#Birthday wishes pour in as Pakistan's bowling sensation #NaseemShah turns 20

06:02 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Source: @TeamQuetta (Twitter)

LAHORE – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani bowling sensation Naseem Shah on her birthday.

Shah, who is playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8), turned 20. He celebrated the squad of Gladiators ahead of a match against Multan Sultans.

The franchise shared the celebrations video on social media and captioned it as: “Join us in the birthday celebration of our Gladiator @iNaseemShah”.

Meanwhile, the celebration posts from fans keep on pouring in on social media sites.

Naseem Shah started his cricket career at the age of 16 when he played his debut match in 2018. Lately, he became the center of attention due to his phenomenal performance in the Asia Cup 2022.

