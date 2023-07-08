Pakistan wins gold, 2 bronze medals in SA Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistan claimed one gold and two bronze medals in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Male, Maldives on Friday.

Shahzad Qureshi of Pakistan won the gold medal in the 80 kg category and handed an upsetting defeat to two strong Indian bodybuilders.

Pakistan’s National Anthem and Green Flag fly high in the Maldives when Shehzad gets his much-deserving gold medal.

Shahzad Qureshi had also won the gold medal in the previous event. It was his second gold medal for Pakistan in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship.

Ibrahim Khan of Pakistan won the bronze medal in the 75 kg category of the junior category. Shahidullah of Pakistan won the bronze medal in the 75 kg category.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary Sohail Anwar congratulated the three bodybuilders for showing their excellent performances.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Maldives and Sports Minister of Maldives were also present on the occasion of the event.