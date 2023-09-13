Lionel Messi scores a $10.8 million Fort Lauderdale mansion

Lionel Messi isn't just reigning supreme on the soccer pitch in South Florida; he's about to live a life of luxury fit for a king! The Inter Miami superstar has recently acquired an opulent $10.8 million mansion in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, and this retreat is nothing short of extraordinary.

The recently acquired property is nothing short of grandeur, encompassing a whopping eight bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, and a sprawling 10,486 square feet of pure luxury. It truly embodies the essence of a mansion. The backyard is a paradise in itself, featuring an expansive pool and two private docks, making it perfect for savouring the tropical allure of Florida.

Stepping inside reveals an impeccable attention to detail. The Italian kitchen, state-of-the-art gym, an entertainment haven, and a suite of offices are just a glimpse of the opulent amenities gracing the interior. Naturally, there are also the captain's suite and VIP guest suites, ensuring that Messi's friends and family are enveloped in the pinnacle of comfort.

Strategically positioned in proximity to his club's training facilities, Messi's new abode allows him to remain closely connected to the practice grounds, fully immersing himself in his soccer journey. With such convenient access, Messi won't have to venture far when the urge to train strikes.

On the soccer field, Messi has been a dominating force in Major League Soccer, drawing a galaxy of celebrities to his games to witness his extraordinary talent firsthand. Now, he also has a gathering place for all his renowned friends to come together and celebrate after matches.