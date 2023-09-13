Search

Lifestyle

Shruti Haasan stuns in bold photoshoot

Web Desk
10:24 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Shruti Haasan
Source: Shruti Haasan (Instagram)

Shruti Haasan is a well-known Indian actress, singer, and musician. She is the daughter of renowned actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur.

Haasan made her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Luck" in 2009 and has since appeared in numerous Indian films, spanning various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more. Some of her notable movies include "Gabbar Singh," "Race Gurram," "3," and "Welcome Back." She has received critical acclaim for her performances and has a substantial fan following.

Recently, she once again captivated attention with her own dark-themed photoshoot. With a dark black ensemble as her canvas, complemented by a stylishly messy designer coat, Shruti's look exuded undeniable allure. From her meticulously crafted fingernail polish to her chic eyewear, dangling earrings, and statement rings, every detail harmonized with the enigmatic black theme.

"Last night I did a ???? ????" she captioned the post.

She also shared a BTS of the photoshoot.

The internet is abuzz with this striking photoshoot with fans flocking to the comment section and filling it with heart emojis.

On the work front, Haasan is set to grace the silver screen as the female lead in India's most anticipated pan-Indian blockbuster, Salaar, starring opposite Prabhas.

Case filed against Indian actress Shruti Haasan for missing shoots

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:43 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Ayeza Khan turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot

01:44 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Jannat Zubair’s new bold pictures go viral

07:28 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Humaima Malick draws flak for her bold outfit

03:21 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar leaves fans in awe with new bold avatar

02:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Hania Aamir and Ahmed Ali Akbar set hearts aflutter with latest ...

05:32 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Zubab Rana draws flak over latest bold photoshoot

Advertisement

Latest

11:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Nepali singer Trishala Gurung has prepared two songs for Pakistan

Horoscope

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.8 82.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.4 79.2
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 3.78
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 997.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 78.4 79.2
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 13 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570

a

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: