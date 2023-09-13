Shruti Haasan stuns in bold photoshoot

Shruti Haasan is a well-known Indian actress, singer, and musician. She is the daughter of renowned actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur.

Haasan made her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Luck" in 2009 and has since appeared in numerous Indian films, spanning various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more. Some of her notable movies include "Gabbar Singh," "Race Gurram," "3," and "Welcome Back." She has received critical acclaim for her performances and has a substantial fan following.

Recently, she once again captivated attention with her own dark-themed photoshoot. With a dark black ensemble as her canvas, complemented by a stylishly messy designer coat, Shruti's look exuded undeniable allure. From her meticulously crafted fingernail polish to her chic eyewear, dangling earrings, and statement rings, every detail harmonized with the enigmatic black theme.

"Last night I did a ???? ????" she captioned the post.

She also shared a BTS of the photoshoot.

The internet is abuzz with this striking photoshoot with fans flocking to the comment section and filling it with heart emojis.

On the work front, Haasan is set to grace the silver screen as the female lead in India's most anticipated pan-Indian blockbuster, Salaar, starring opposite Prabhas.