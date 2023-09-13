Nepali singer Trishala Gurung has prepared two songs for Pakistan

Renowned Nepal singer Trishla Gurung has expressed her enthusiasm for crafting two national songs for Pakistan, and should the opportunity arise, she is eager to grace Lahore and Islamabad with her captivating performances.

In an exclusive interview with a private television channel, she shared insights into her life, highlighting her unique background. She proudly mentioned her father's affiliation with the armed forces and the fact that both she and her sibling have chosen the medical profession as their vocation.

Recalling a cherished moment in her career, she reminisced about her performance at the Asia Cup ceremony in Multan, a milestone she holds dear. She fondly recalled the stunning light blue saree crafted by her fashion designer, chosen to symbolize the boundless, azure sky. In her view, music knows no borders; it transcends geographical constraints.

Despite the demands of her medical studies, Gurung passionately dedicates her time to her musical pursuits. She has become a household name in Nepal, with her songs enjoying immense popularity on Nepal TV, radio, and YouTube. Notably, her musical talents have also caught the attention of international audiences, leading to an invitation to showcase her artistry in India.