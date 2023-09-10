Ushna Shah's wardrobe is a style inspo for ladies this summer!

An actor par excellence, Ushna Shah, is also a fashion icon whose sartorial choices are no less than an inspo!

The trendsetting diva is currently enjoying the best time of her life with her darling husband, pro-golfer Hamza Amin, around the world. But there's one thing the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star has been careful of — travelling in style!

The Habs famed diva made sure to dress according to the occasion and raising it to the pinnacle of elegance. Whether she’s basking on a tropical beach or exploring a bustling European city, the Parizaad star's outfits are always on point.

The 33-year-old star kept her vacation wardrobe between luxury and comfort, with often opts for flowy maxi dresses, bohemian-inspired outfits, and breezy separates making a fashion spectacle and oozing elegance.

But more than an accomplished actor and a fashionista, Shah is true to her fandom and regularly shares insights from her life. In the same manner, the Bashar Momin diva shared another set of pictures from her getaway on Instagram with her 2.7 millions fans.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.