Search

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah's wardrobe is a style inspo for ladies this summer!

Noor Fatima 08:36 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
Ushna Shah
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

An actor par excellence, Ushna Shah, is also a fashion icon whose sartorial choices are no less than an inspo! 

The trendsetting diva is currently enjoying the best time of her life with her darling husband, pro-golfer Hamza Amin, around the world. But there's one thing the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star has been careful of — travelling in style!

The Habs famed diva made sure to dress according to the occasion and raising it to the pinnacle of elegance. Whether she’s basking on a tropical beach or exploring a bustling European city, the Parizaad star's outfits are always on point.

The 33-year-old star kept her vacation wardrobe between luxury and comfort, with often opts for flowy maxi dresses, bohemian-inspired outfits, and breezy separates making a fashion spectacle and oozing elegance.

But more than an accomplished actor and a fashionista, Shah is true to her fandom and regularly shares insights from her life. In the same manner, the Bashar Momin diva shared another set of pictures from her getaway on Instagram with her 2.7 millions fans.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

Ushna Shah looks chic in black body-hugging dress in Florida

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:09 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Ushna Shah reacts to her AI-generated Barbie doll, calls it a ...

08:22 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

'Laapataa Ladies' – Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunite for quirky ...

04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Hareem Shah's husband reunites with family after mysterious ...

08:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Ushna Shah shares insights about upcoming project "Gher"

06:26 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Offering $10,000, Hareem Shah asks public to attack Ishaq Dar

05:47 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Fans spot Naseem Shah in Urvashi's Instagram story on PAKvIND showdown

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan hands over demarche to Afghan diplomat, demands action against militants

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 10, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 10 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: