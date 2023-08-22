Search

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah looks chic in black body-hugging dress as she cheers for NY Warriors in Florida

Noor Fatima 11:29 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
Ushna Shah looks chic in black body-hugging dress as she cheers for NY Warriors in Florida
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Couples who slay together, stay together! The most beautiful husband and wife duo of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin, are enjoying their happily ever after. The two tied the knot in a lavish, intimate ceremony this year and have been inseparable ever since. From their worldwide holidays to Eid in Vienna, the Amins have been enjoying to the fullest.

In a recent trip to the States, the couple cheered for NY Warriors in the US Masters T10 league.

Donning the team's jersey, the Parizaad famed actress looked chic in a black body-hugging dress as she stood next to her handsome beau.

The couple also recently posed with fellow industry actors and B-Town celebs.

The Habs star announced her engagement to Hamza Amin in December 2022, a noted golfer from the South Asian country. He is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation. The engagement was followed by a Nikah ceremony and reception in late February this year.

Bollywood meets Lollywood in Florida

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Yashma Gill, Jan Rambo, Adnan Shah Tipu to feature in a cop's love story

12:03 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Iffat Omar tells why she wouldn't copy Uorfi Javed's style

10:55 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

08:53 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Bollywood meets Lollywood in Florida

11:10 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Alizeh Shah's latest post with cryptic caption takes the internet by storm

04:44 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Alizeh Shah responds to abuse allegations by co-star

06:42 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Daily Horoscope - 23 August, 2023

09:01 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 23 August, 2023

09:01 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 310.9 314.05
Euro EUR 334 337.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 392.1 396
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.7 85.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.18 797.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 962.78 971.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 770.69 778.69
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 337.19 339.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: