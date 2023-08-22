Ushna Shah looks chic in black body-hugging dress as she cheers for NY Warriors in Florida

Couples who slay together, stay together! The most beautiful husband and wife duo of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin, are enjoying their happily ever after. The two tied the knot in a lavish, intimate ceremony this year and have been inseparable ever since. From their worldwide holidays to Eid in Vienna, the Amins have been enjoying to the fullest.

In a recent trip to the States, the couple cheered for NY Warriors in the US Masters T10 league.

Donning the team's jersey, the Parizaad famed actress looked chic in a black body-hugging dress as she stood next to her handsome beau.

The couple also recently posed with fellow industry actors and B-Town celebs.

The Habs star announced her engagement to Hamza Amin in December 2022, a noted golfer from the South Asian country. He is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation. The engagement was followed by a Nikah ceremony and reception in late February this year.