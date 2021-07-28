Alizeh Shah’s new video with Danyal Zafar takes internet by storm
Web Desk
03:03 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s new video with Danyal Zafar takes internet by storm
Share

Pakistan glam star Alizeh Shah’s new video with singer and model Danyal Zafar is making rounds on the social media platforms.

In the viral video, Danyal Zafar can be seen surprising Alizeh Shah. On which Alizeh Shah started to beat Zafar. Danyal is brother of famous Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar.

Alizeh Shah has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. From sizzling photoshoots to questionable wardrobe choices, the 21-year-old diva is a force to reckon with.

Blessed with a beautiful face and acting chops, Shah has often enchanted her admirers by posting glamorous pictures on her social media handle and this time is no exception either.

Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer ... 12:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

Pakistan glam star Alizeh Shah set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in new videos. In the videos, ...

More From This Category
Sajid Sadpara scales K2 amid expedition to search ...
02:25 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed open up about their ...
01:45 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Ex-lawmaker Jamshed Dasti ties the knot
01:19 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates birthday ...
12:37 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
State machinery in action in Gujranwala as ...
11:35 AM | 28 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Several cars swept away as cloudburst ...
10:46 AM | 28 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah’s new video with Danyal Zafar takes internet by storm
03:03 PM | 28 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr