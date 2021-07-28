Alizeh Shah’s new video with Danyal Zafar takes internet by storm
Share
Pakistan glam star Alizeh Shah’s new video with singer and model Danyal Zafar is making rounds on the social media platforms.
In the viral video, Danyal Zafar can be seen surprising Alizeh Shah. On which Alizeh Shah started to beat Zafar. Danyal is brother of famous Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar.
Alizeh Shah has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. From sizzling photoshoots to questionable wardrobe choices, the 21-year-old diva is a force to reckon with.
Blessed with a beautiful face and acting chops, Shah has often enchanted her admirers by posting glamorous pictures on her social media handle and this time is no exception either.
Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer ... 12:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Pakistan glam star Alizeh Shah set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in new videos. In the videos, ...
-
- Ex-CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim appointed as PM's aide on Sindh affairs02:56 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Sajid Sadpara scales K2 amid expedition to search father’s body02:25 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- ‘Americans are subject to residing country’s laws’, US embassy ...02:05 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates birthday party at beach12:37 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style07:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021