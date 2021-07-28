Maya Ali's colourful birthday celebrations go viral
Web Desk
03:34 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Maya Ali's colourful birthday celebrations go viral
Share

One of the beautiful actresses of Pakistan Maya Ali marked her 32nd birthday yesterday with full zeal.

The Parey Hut Love star kicked started her birthday celebrations with balloons, smiles and a gigantic cake. Later, she invited all to join her in playing with colours.

Posing for the camera, the actress expressed her gratitude while holding her peach fondant cake in hand.

Star actors including Hasan Shehryar Yasin, Hina Afridi and others graced the occasion. In one of the photos, Maya was also spotted covered in 'rang' as she posed for a group picture featuring HSY and other friends from the fraternity.

Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style 07:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars. With her ...

More From This Category
Ayeza Khan’s breathtaking dance moves in saree ...
06:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s belly dance moves in ‘Zaalima ...
04:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s new video with Danyal Zafar takes ...
03:03 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Sajid Sadpara scales K2 amid expedition to search ...
02:25 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed open up about their ...
01:45 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Ex-lawmaker Jamshed Dasti ties the knot
01:19 PM | 28 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan’s breathtaking dance moves in saree jolts the internet (VIDEO)
06:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr