Maya Ali's colourful birthday celebrations go viral

One of the beautiful actresses of Pakistan Maya Ali marked her 32nd birthday yesterday with full zeal.

The Parey Hut Love star kicked started her birthday celebrations with balloons, smiles and a gigantic cake. Later, she invited all to join her in playing with colours.

Posing for the camera, the actress expressed her gratitude while holding her peach fondant cake in hand.

Star actors including Hasan Shehryar Yasin, Hina Afridi and others graced the occasion. In one of the photos, Maya was also spotted covered in 'rang' as she posed for a group picture featuring HSY and other friends from the fraternity.