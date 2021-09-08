Alizeh Shah’s new dance video takes the internet by storm
Alizeh Shah is drop-dead-gorgeous and a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and questionable wardrobe choices.
The 21-year-old is a beautiful addition to showbiz and there is no stopping her massive fan following from stalking her.
This time around, a BTS video has started floating on the web where the Ehd e Wafa star can be spotted twirling and dancing her heart out.
Laughing and beaming as the video progresses, Shah looks thoroughly amused as she showcases her killer dance moves alongside her dancing partner.
Despite being a visible target of the moral brigade, Alizeh seems to brush the mean comments of trolling community under the rug.
On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.
