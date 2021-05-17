Is Tuba Aamir getting divorce from Dr Aamir Liaquat?
Web Desk
03:17 PM | 17 May, 2021
Is Tuba Aamir getting divorce from Dr Aamir Liaquat?
Share

Famous TV personality and PTI leader Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been more visible than any other celebrity owing to his alleged third wife fiasco that refuses to calm down.

This time around the politician paves his way to headlines once again as the rumours have been rife that wife Tuba and Dr Aamir have called it quits.

The news stems from Liaquat’s self-proclaimed third wife Haniya Khan's post. From scandalous revelation to leaked messages, Khan's claims are hard to digest since they cross the threshold of decency.

She claims that Aamir’s wife Tuba has taken a divorce from him and the statement seems dubious considering Haniya’s father who recently stepped forward and declared that his daughter is not mentally stable.

Moreover, the Bharaas star who regularly post pictures also didn’t post any Eid pictures with husband.

Also, Tuba has been keen on avoiding any questions related to her husband and the controversies he is involved in which also indicates that the terms between the couple might be going downhill.

Father declares Haniya Khan ‘mentally ... 07:12 PM | 6 May, 2021

The fiasco of Pakistani television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his self-proclaimed third wife has now been fully ...

More From This Category
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021
05:43 PM | 17 May, 2021
Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured ...
04:14 PM | 17 May, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s debut song with Sahir Ali Bagga ...
02:42 PM | 17 May, 2021
Sonya Hussyn’s mother thought Shoaib Malik ...
02:06 PM | 17 May, 2021
Tariq Jameel praises Salman Khan in video message
12:34 AM | 17 May, 2021
Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on ...
02:38 PM | 16 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021
05:43 PM | 17 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr