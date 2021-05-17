Is Tuba Aamir getting divorce from Dr Aamir Liaquat?

Famous TV personality and PTI leader Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been more visible than any other celebrity owing to his alleged third wife fiasco that refuses to calm down.

This time around the politician paves his way to headlines once again as the rumours have been rife that wife Tuba and Dr Aamir have called it quits.

The news stems from Liaquat’s self-proclaimed third wife Haniya Khan's post. From scandalous revelation to leaked messages, Khan's claims are hard to digest since they cross the threshold of decency.

She claims that Aamir’s wife Tuba has taken a divorce from him and the statement seems dubious considering Haniya’s father who recently stepped forward and declared that his daughter is not mentally stable.

Moreover, the Bharaas star who regularly post pictures also didn’t post any Eid pictures with husband.

Also, Tuba has been keen on avoiding any questions related to her husband and the controversies he is involved in which also indicates that the terms between the couple might be going downhill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Tuba Aamir (@syedatubaaamir)