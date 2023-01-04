Search

Mere Humsafar famed Hira Umer stuns fans with new bold pictures

4 Jan, 2023
Source: hiraumerofficial/Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistan’s rising star Hira Umer amassed thousands of fans with her bold persona in a short time.

The starlet, who entered showbiz with the Pakistani horror film Udham Patakh, is an avid social media user who treats her fans with sizzling photos and also keeps them updated about her routine activities.

Lately, she posted stunning clicks of herself from Maldives, Sri Lanka, and other countries during her international tour.

Sharing stunning pictures from exotic locations in western attires, Hira sets temperature soaring and is garnering love from her fans and social media.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Hira Umer is a new face in the Pakistani modeling and acting industries. She rose to fame with her side role in Mere Humsafar.

Ayesha Omar’s bold pictures at beach set internet on fire

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

