Saboor Aly pens heartfelt birthday note for husband Ali Ansari

Maheen Khawaja 02:56 PM | 9 Sep, 2023
Saboor Aly
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)

Lollywood sweethearts, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have not only captured the hearts of their fans but have also formed an endearing and beloved couple in the entertainment industry. With thriving careers and a massive fan base, their union after marriage has only deepened their connection with their admirers.

Known for their friendly and fun-loving personalities, Saboor and Ali are often seen celebrating significant milestones and events in style. Their bond is evident to the public eye, as they support and complement each other both personally and professionally.

Recently, the couple celebrated Ansari's birthday with great enthusiasm. Amidst the festivities, Ali indulged in the most relatable of joys - savouring every delectable bite of his birthday cake. The pair opted for an intimate celebration during a private night out.

Saboor taking to her Instagram handle, penned a heartfelt note for her husband saying "If I had my life to live again, I’d find you sooner.
You’ve the sweetest soul I’ve ever seen ❤️
It’s you. In a thousand of lifetime, in a hundred of ways, it’s you. It will always be you ????????

To the man who can make even the grumpiest days full of laughter and joy, happy birthday!
I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH ❤️
@aliansari_a2 ????"

The duo got married back in early 2022. On the work front, Saboor rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain and appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar, and Bay Qasoor. Ansari was last seen in Fitrat.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari celebrate first wedding anniversary

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

