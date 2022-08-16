Aima Baig stuns audience with soulful voice at concert

The doll-faced powerhouse of angelic voice Aima Baig has been making rounds on the internet for yet another instance where the audience was left in goosebumps owing to her soulful voice.

This Pakistani singer is loved worldwide by millions of fans and is celebrated as an upcoming artist ready to carve a niche for herself in the coming years.

Baig's recent concert in OVO Arena in Wembley, London, was a showstopper, nonetheless. The Groove Mera singer's angelic voice echoed in the arena leaving fans stunned.

The concert was held in connection with Pakistan's 76th Independence Day. Many known faces of the Pakistani music industry were present to set the stage on fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Baig sang Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya originally sung by Frenzo Harami. The blockbuster track also served as the OST for the drama serial by the same name.

Aima Baig is a seasoned singer amassing a whopping 4.3 million followers on Instagram. Her recent song Loota Rey from the film Quaid e Azam Zindabad broke records.

Aima Baig's new bold photos receive severe ... 02:53 PM | 14 Aug, 2022 Pakistani singer Aima Baig is a prodigy when it comes to success and fame amassed by the god-gifted powerhouse. Well ...