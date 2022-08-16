Seven Indian soldiers killed, scores injured in deadly bus accident in occupied Kashmir 

SRINAGAR – At least seven border police personnel died, and more than 32 suffered injuries as the vehicle skidded down and fell into a river in Anantnag district of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Reports in international media suggests that the incident occurred due to brake failure. 41 security forces personnel including 39 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police and two from Kashmir Police, was on its way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, injured people were rushed to the a military hospital in the Srinagar, local police said in a tweet.

The deceased include forces personnel who had been deployed to protect a Hindu pilgrimage.

In the horrific picrures on social media, remains of the bus in a gorge csn be seen while personnel carried out rescue work.

New Delhi deployed thousands paramilitary troops into its section of occupied Kashmir in recent times which is already one of the world's most militarized zones.

Despite the heavy military deployment, the region has the world’s deadliest roads, with many accidents in recent times.Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.