Are Karachi Schools closed until Friday amid Heavy Rains?

KARACHI – Karachi continues to experience heavy monsoon rains, causing waterlogging and disruptions across the city. Despite concerns over worsening weather, schools in Karachi will remain open, and no official holiday has been announced.

On Wednesday, a notification circulated online claiming that all public and private schools under the Sindh School Education Department would be closed on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, 2025, due to heavy rainfall. However, authorities have confirmed that the notification is fake and misleading.

Sindh School Education Department said: “This notification circulating on social media is fake and based on misleading information. The Sindh School Education Department has not issued any notification regarding school holidays.”

سوشل میڈیا پر چلنے والا اس طرح کا نوٹیفکیشن فیک اور گمراہ کن معلومات پر مبنی ہے، محکمہ اسکول ایجوکیشن سندھ نے اسکولز کی تعطیلات کے حوالے سے کوئی بھی نوٹیفیکیشن جاری نہیں کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/jfmChNqXgk — Minister Education & Literacy Government of Sindh (@MinisterEduGos) August 20, 2025

Parents and students are urged to ignore unofficial messages and follow official announcements from the department. Citizens are also advised to exercise caution while traveling through waterlogged areas as heavy rains continue.