Israel bombs another refugee camp in Gaza, killing dozens of people; death toll surpasses 9,500

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces continue airstrikes, killing innocent people and the recent strike hits a densely populated refugee camp in which over 50 people were killed.
Jewish forces continued attacks despite the fact that US President Joe Biden hinted at progress toward a humanitarian pause in the ongoing violence.
Amid the negotiation attempts, and anger, the death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza soared to 9,500, with most of them women and children.
On early Sunday, Israeli forces struck refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
The serious rise in Gaza death toll sparked growing anger in the Muslim world, with huge protesters hitting streets from Washington to London, demanding an immediate cease-fire.
Tel Aviv, on the other hand, refused to stop its assault, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by Antony Blinken and other protesters.
It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by firing thousands of rockets and infiltrations into Israel. Palestinian militia said the incursion was against the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israel.
Israel then retaliated by continuing bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip for weeks.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.25
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
