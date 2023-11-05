Israel bombs another refugee camp in Gaza, killing dozens of people; death toll surpasses 9,500

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces continue airstrikes, killing innocent people and the recent strike hits a densely populated refugee camp in which over 50 people were killed.

Jewish forces continued attacks despite the fact that US President Joe Biden hinted at progress toward a humanitarian pause in the ongoing violence.

Amid the negotiation attempts, and anger, the death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza soared to 9,500, with most of them women and children.

On early Sunday, Israeli forces struck refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The serious rise in Gaza death toll sparked growing anger in the Muslim world, with huge protesters hitting streets from Washington to London, demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Tel Aviv, on the other hand, refused to stop its assault, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by Antony Blinken and other protesters.

It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by firing thousands of rockets and infiltrations into Israel. Palestinian militia said the incursion was against the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israel.

Israel then retaliated by continuing bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip for weeks.