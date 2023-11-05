India vs South Africa Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

KOLKATA – India face South Africa in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata today (Sunday).
India will be going into the match without an injured Hardik Pandya who has been ruled out of the tournament and has been replaced by Prasidh Krishna.
India will try to keep their unbeaten run against South Africa at Eden Gardens to maintain top positin at the points table.
However, South Africa will know that batting first has worked in their favour so far in the tournament.
The Proteas have thrived with that option, regularly crossing the 350-run threshold with ease.
And even if they don’t get their preferred bat-first, there is enough firepower in the South Africa pace attack to rattle India.
India vs South Africa match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.
|Online Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.25
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.