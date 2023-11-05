India vs South Africa Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

KOLKATA – India face South Africa in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata today (Sunday).

India will be going into the match without an injured Hardik Pandya who has been ruled out of the tournament and has been replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

India will try to keep their unbeaten run against South Africa at Eden Gardens to maintain top positin at the points table.

However, South Africa will know that batting first has worked in their favour so far in the tournament.

The Proteas have thrived with that option, regularly crossing the 350-run threshold with ease.

And even if they don’t get their preferred bat-first, there is enough firepower in the South Africa pace attack to rattle India.

India vs South Africa Match Live Streaming

India vs South Africa match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries