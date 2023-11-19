Anushka Sharma’s shocking response to Virat Kohli’s dismissal in World Cup final goes viral

Five time World Cup champions Australia outplayed India since the start of World Cup final showdown as top Indian batters including Virat Kohli failed to score big, with Men in Blue all bundled out on 240.

Indian star batter Kohli, who raked in several accolades in the leading ICC event, registered another half-ton while the expectations were much higher.

His stunning dismissal by Cummins stunned over a hundred thousand people at the Ahmadabad stadium.

Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actor and wife of Indian superstar, was equally shell-shocked and her reaction was all over the internet.

The Aussie skipper remained sensational for his side and it silenced charged Indian supporters.

Earlier, Virat Kohli made a record-breaking 50th ODI century in the semi-final, and during the final he slammed 72nd half-ton.