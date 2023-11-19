  

Pak Suzuki introduces limited time interest free special motorcycle installment plan

09:37 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
Pak Suzuki introduces limited time interest free special motorcycle installment plan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced to its customers a special interest free, 24-month motorcycle installment plan with no markup.

As per the company's announcement, there is now a reduced down payment and processing charge for Suzuki motorbikes' 24-month installment plan.

Customers' processing fees have also been lowered by Rs. 5,000 by the company, making the initial payment even more reasonable.

"Secure your new Suzuki bike and upgrade your ride with maximum convenience on a 24-month installment plan, now with a down payment lowered to 25%, enjoy a reduced processing fee of Rs.5000 and a 0% mark-up." the company wrote on X (previously Twitter). 

This promotion, however, is only valid through December 2023 and is not to be repeated. 

It should be mentioned that payments made through PayPro are the only ones for which the installment plan is applicable.

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan 2023

