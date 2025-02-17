Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rs1500 Prize Bond list 17 February 2025; Check Online Draw Results here

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw held today in Multan as the 101st draw for Rs1,500 prize bond excited people to win massive prize money. The first prize was taken by 402432 and second prize winners were taken by 543452, 764165 and 814653.

With the chance to bumper prizes of millions, prize bond holders are eagerly awaiting the results, and the public is invited to join the excitement at the venue.

1500 Prize Bond Winners 2025

Prize Winner(s)
First Prize 402432
Second Prize 543452 764165 814653

1500 Prize Bond Full List Feb 2025

The full list will be shared soon after balloting today, please stay connected with Daily Pakistan.

1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Amount
First Prize Rs 1,500,000
Second Prize Rs 500,000

People from all over the country have been holding onto their Rs1,500 prize bonds, hoping to secure the first prize. For those with their eyes on second and third prizes, there’s still plenty to look forward to, with three lucky winners set to take home Rs1 million each and 1,696 winners each receiving Rs18,500.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Prize Bonds Date City
1500 17 Feb, 25 Multan
100 17 Feb, 25 Rawalpindi
40000 10 Mar, 25 Quetta
25000 10 Mar, 25 Muzaffarabad
200 17 Mar, 25 Faisalabad
750 15 Apr, 25 Peshawar
1500 15 May, 25 Karachi
100 15 May, 25 Sialkot
40000 10 Jun, 25 Hyderabad
25000 10 Jun, 25 Lahore
200 16 Jun, 25 Quetta
750 15 Jul, 25 Rawalpindi
1500 15 Aug, 25 Faisalabad
100 15 Aug, 25 Lahore
40000 10 Sep, 25 Peshawar
25000 10 Sep, 25 Karachi
200 15 Sep, 25 Multan
750 15 Oct, 25 Muzaffarabad
1500 17 Nov, 25 Rawalpindi
100 17 Nov, 25 Hyderabad
40000 10 Dec, 25 Sialkot
25000 10 Dec, 25 Faisalabad
200 15 Dec, 25 Lahore

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 17 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75 179
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75 730.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.03 8.18
   

