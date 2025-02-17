Rs1500 Prize Bond list 17 February 2025; Check Online Draw Results here

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw held today in Multan as the 101st draw for Rs1,500 prize bond excited people to win massive prize money. The first prize was taken by 402432 and second prize winners were taken by 543452, 764165 and 814653.

With the chance to bumper prizes of millions, prize bond holders are eagerly awaiting the results, and the public is invited to join the excitement at the venue.

1500 Prize Bond Winners 2025

Prize Winner(s) First Prize 402432 Second Prize 543452 764165 814653

1500 Prize Bond Full List Feb 2025

The full list will be shared soon after balloting today, please stay connected with Daily Pakistan.

1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Amount First Prize Rs 1,500,000 Second Prize Rs 500,000

People from all over the country have been holding onto their Rs1,500 prize bonds, hoping to secure the first prize. For those with their eyes on second and third prizes, there’s still plenty to look forward to, with three lucky winners set to take home Rs1 million each and 1,696 winners each receiving Rs18,500.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025