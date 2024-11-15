Rs 1500 Prize bond complete draw list 15 Nov 2024

The latest draw of the Rs1500 Prize Bond was held by the National Savings Division on November 15, 2024.

Thousands of Pakistanis eagerly awaited this draw, hoping for a chance to win the grand prize.

Rs1500 prize bond winners

First prize winner | 633542

Second prize winners | 163958, 589006, 881670

Rs1500 prize bond Winning Amount

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 Rs. 3,000,000 First Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 Rs. 1,000,000 Second Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1,696 Rs. 18,500 Third

Rs1500 prize bond Complete List 2024