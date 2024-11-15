Rs 1500 Prize bond complete draw list 15 Nov 2024

The latest draw of the Rs1500 Prize Bond was held by the National Savings Division on November 15, 2024.
Thousands of Pakistanis eagerly awaited this draw, hoping for a chance to win the grand prize.
Rs1500 prize bond winners
First prize winner | 633542
Second prize winners | 163958, 589006, 881670
Rs1500 prize bond Winning Amount
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|01
|Rs. 3,000,000
|First
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|03
|Rs. 1,000,000
|Second
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|1,696
|Rs. 18,500
|Third
Rs1500 prize bond Complete List 2024