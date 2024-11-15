Pakistan committed to regional, global peace: COAS Munir

RAWALPINDI – Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has said Pakistan will continue playing its positive role in regional and global peace, said ISPR.

Addressing Margalla Dialogue 2024 in Islamabad on Friday, he spoke on the topic “Pakistan’s Role in Peace and Stability” and shed light on significant contributions in promoting regional harmony and international peace.

The Army Chief said Pakistan is playing a crucial role in peace and stability both regionally and globally.

Expressing Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to fight terrorism, he said a comprehensive border management regime has been implemented to secure country’s western borders. He said the Fitna al-Khwarij has become a core for all terrorist organizations and proxies worldwide.

General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to ensure that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism and will take strict actions in this regard.

He said the vision Azm-e-Istehkam is a significant part of the National Action Plan, aimed at eradicating terrorism and extremism.

Talking about India intolerant Hindutva ideology, the Army Chief said even the expatiate Indian origin minorities are not safe in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada due to New Delhi’s extremist mindset. He said India’s oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is also a continuation of its Hindutva ideology and policy.

General Syed Asim Munir said the resolution of the Kashmir issue, as per the United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is imperative.

About disinformation and fake news, he said freedom of expression in the absence of rules and regulations is causing the decline of moral values in societies.

The Army Chief further said that without comprehensive laws and regulations, misinformation and hate speech will continue destabilizing political and social structures. He said in recent years, the world has faced numerous challenges, with the rapid spread of misinformation being a significant one.

General Syed Asim Munir said the increasing influence of non-state actors is another big challenge in the evolving world scenario. He said violent non-state actors and state-sponsored terrorism are major challenges globally.

The Army Chief said there have been immense changes in global economies, militaries, and technology. He said technology has played a crucial role in spreading misinformation.

He said inequality, intolerance, and division, based on religious, sectarian, and racial grounds, are increasing at the international level. He said combating climate change, fighting terrorism, and providing global healthcare are major challenges to achieve shared goals.

Commenting on Israeli aggression in Palestine and other countries, the Pakistan Army Chief demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. He said Pakistan sent multiple consignments of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and Lebanon. He said Islamabad has always emphasized the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment for a peaceful world, General Syed Asim Munir said the country will continue playing its role for global peace and stability without becoming part of any global conflict. He mentioned that 235,000 Pakistanis have contributed to UN peace missions for global stability, while 181 Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives in this regard.

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential, the Army Chief said Pakistan is rich in immense natural resources, including huge reserves of rare minerals. He said it is also a major country in terms of agricultural production and freelancing.

General Syed Asim Munir said due to its resources, unique geographical location, and maritime ports, Pakistan holds significant importance in trade with Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The Margalla Dialogue 2024 was organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute.